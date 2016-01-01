See All Neurosurgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Pankaj Agarwala, MD

Neurosurgery
0.0 (0)
Overview of Dr. Pankaj Agarwala, MD

Dr. Pankaj Agarwala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their residency with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Agarwala works at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Newark, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agarwala's Office Locations

    Boston Children's Hospital
    300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 919-2358
    Rutgers Health Spine Physiatry
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-5209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Hydrocephalus
Aneurysm
Low Back Pain
Hydrocephalus
Aneurysm

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Baby Development Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Pankaj Agarwala, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386965523
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agarwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agarwala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

