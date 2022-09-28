Dr. Pankaj Bhatnagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatnagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Bhatnagar, MD
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Bhatnagar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, North Vista Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Bhatnagar works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Laparoscopic and General Surgery of Nevada3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 215, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 213-5638MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 11:30amFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Laparoscopic and General Surgery of Nevada6240 N Durango Dr Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 213-5637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MountainView Hospital
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- North Vista Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Teachers Health Trust
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatnagar?
This is the second time he does surgery on my mom and I admire him for being such a good person and surgeon I will definitely use him in the future…God bless you doctor PK
About Dr. Pankaj Bhatnagar, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1417929175
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Medical College|Hahnemann University Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University|Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Maulana Azad Medical College|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatnagar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatnagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatnagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatnagar works at
Dr. Bhatnagar has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatnagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatnagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatnagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatnagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatnagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.