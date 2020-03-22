See All Pain Medicine Doctors in West Chester, PA
Dr. Pankaj Garg, MD

Dr. Pankaj Garg, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (77)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pankaj Garg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from DMC & Hosp and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Garg works at INTEGRATIVE PAIN CLINIC in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Pain Clinic
    1572 McDaniel Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 732-4251
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Pankaj Garg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629082763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Management-University Of Rochester, Ny
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine, UMDNJ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DMC & Hosp
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pankaj Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garg works at INTEGRATIVE PAIN CLINIC in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Dr. Garg’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

