Dr. Pankaj Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Garg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from DMC & Hosp and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garg works at
Locations
Integrative Pain Clinic1572 McDaniel Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 732-4251Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor, very friendly.
About Dr. Pankaj Garg, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1629082763
Education & Certifications
- Pain Management-University Of Rochester, Ny
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- Internal Medicine, UMDNJ
- DMC & Hosp
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Garg speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
