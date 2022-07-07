Dr. Pankaj Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Gupta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital and Rex Hospital.
Locations
Wake ENT Specialists115 Parkway Office Ct Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 851-5636Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Central Carolina ENT/Wake ENT Specialists1309 Carthage St # A, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (919) 774-6829Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Carolina Hospital
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had a small in-office surgery a few years back, and also go here for allergy shots. Dr. Gupta is professional and knowledgeable. Would recommend this place to everyone!
About Dr. Pankaj Gupta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- McGaw Med Ctr-Northwestern U
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University, Evanston Illinois
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
