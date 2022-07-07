Overview

Dr. Pankaj Gupta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Wake Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists in Cary, NC with other offices in Sanford, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.