Dr. Pankaj Kalra, MD

Urology
4.8 (70)
Map Pin Small Pottstown, PA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pankaj Kalra, MD

Dr. Pankaj Kalra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pottstown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.

Dr. Kalra works at Tri County Academic Urology in Pottstown, PA with other offices in Phoenixville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midlantic Lab - Tri-county
    20 N SUNNYBROOK RD, Pottstown, PA 19464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 323-5550
  2. 2
    Tri County Academic Urology
    824 Main St Ste 301, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 935-9010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenixville Hospital
  • Pottstown Hospital
  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Dec 18, 2022
    I was very fortunate to have found Dr Kalra to perform my porstate surgery. His mannerisms eased my fear's & anxiety I was feeling thru out this process. We are all fortunate to have such a gifted surgeon in the Pottstown Pa area.
    Anthony Monastero — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Pankaj Kalra, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pankaj Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalra has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

