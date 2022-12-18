Overview of Dr. Pankaj Kalra, MD

Dr. Pankaj Kalra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pottstown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Kalra works at Tri County Academic Urology in Pottstown, PA with other offices in Phoenixville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.