Dr. Pankaj Kashyap, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Kashyap, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kashyap works at
Locations
-
1
Rmc-stringfellow Memorial Hospital301 E 18th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 235-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I both saw the doctor. I liked him and my husband who dislikes doctors told me that I pick a good doctor. Yea! He listen to us, made jokes and answered all questions. I'm patting my own back. We have a winner in Dr. Kashyup.
About Dr. Pankaj Kashyap, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Kashyap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashyap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashyap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashyap works at
Dr. Kashyap has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashyap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashyap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashyap.
