Dr. Pankaj Kaw, MD

Sports Medicine
2.7 (11)
Map Pin Small Middletown, NY
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pankaj Kaw, MD

Dr. Pankaj Kaw, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University.

Dr. Kaw works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow
    95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Crystal Run Healthcare
    855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I had one of these back in the 90's and it was extremely painful. Much more so than in the fingers and wrists. I didn't feel well because of taking antibiotics and I almost cancelled. To cut a long story short...this was the best doctor I have ever met in 83 years! He and his nurse were extremely positive. We chatted away since he's Indian and I've been seven times. Then I asked him when he was going to do the injection. He'd already done it and I didn't feel a thing. Then he gave me a warm hug and my partner and I left.
    Vasudha Donnelly — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Pankaj Kaw, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255527008
    Education & Certifications

    • Zhejiang Medical University
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pankaj Kaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

