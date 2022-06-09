Overview of Dr. Pankaj Kumar, MD

Dr. Pankaj Kumar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Carle Eureka Hospital, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Illinois Cancer Care PC in Bloomington, IL with other offices in Peoria, IL and Eureka, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.