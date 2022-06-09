Dr. Pankaj Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pankaj Kumar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Carle Eureka Hospital, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Illinois Cancer Care PC3105 Magory Dr, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 662-2102
Heartcare Midwest1505 Eastland Dr Ste 110, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-2102
Illinois Cancercare8940 N Wood Sage Rd, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 243-3000
Carle Eureka Hospital101 S Major St, Eureka, IL 61530 Directions (309) 467-2371Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Carle Eureka Hospital
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Superior M.D. and person
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073576922
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
