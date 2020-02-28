See All Cardiologists in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Pankaj Lal, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pankaj Lal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Lal works at Capital Cardiac Care in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pankaj Lal M.d. PC
    818 W Diamond Ave Ste 240, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 (301) 569-7135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Murmur
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Angina
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Syncope
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Asthma
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 28, 2020
    Feb 28, 2020
Excellent visit. After seeing 2 other cardiologists, I decise to try the one my husband uses. As with my husbands visit, the Sr and his staff were very caring and thorough. He even told me that he likes the new pcp I booked for my husband and that I made a good choice. I feel that I am in competant caring hands now.
    Feb 28, 2020
    About Dr. Pankaj Lal, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    • Laguardia Hospital
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pankaj Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lal works at Capital Cardiac Care in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lal’s profile.

    Dr. Lal has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lal speaks Hindi and Spanish.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

