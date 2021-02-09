See All Cardiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Pankaj Madan, MD

Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pankaj Madan, MD

Dr. Pankaj Madan, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.

Dr. Madan works at University Health Adult Congenital Heart Disease program in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Madan's Office Locations

    University Health Adult Congenital Heart Disease program
    21727 W Interstate 10 Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Advanced Renal Failure Management
Aortic Dissection
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Advanced Renal Failure Management
Aortic Dissection

Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Advanced Renal Failure Management Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect 1 (ASD 1) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect 2 (ASD 2) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2021
    I'm thankful for all the excellent reviews on Dr Madan and staff. In Feb 2021 after reading the reviews, I made an appointment to see Dr Madan after being diagnosed with several heart problems to include 3 different diagnoses of heart failure. I wanted a second opinion and brought a LOT of paperwork. Impressively the nurse M Lopez took the time to go through the paperwork I brought and listened to All my concerns about muscle weakness and fatigue . After she discussed my concerns with Dr Madan, Dr Madan came in and listened again. (When you ask for God's healing!!!) ....he found that my heart was fine. He referred me to two doctors to address my other concerns. I can't thank Dr Madan, Ms Lopez and Ms Nguyen enough for the Excellent service I received. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr Madan and his staff. Thank You So Much and May God Bless You All!!!!
    Roseanna Haugh — Feb 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Pankaj Madan, MD
    About Dr. Pankaj Madan, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285897272
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pankaj Madan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madan works at University Health Adult Congenital Heart Disease program in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Madan’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Madan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

