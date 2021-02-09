Dr. Pankaj Madan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Madan, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.
University Health Adult Congenital Heart Disease program21727 W Interstate 10 Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 571-7905
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I'm thankful for all the excellent reviews on Dr Madan and staff. In Feb 2021 after reading the reviews, I made an appointment to see Dr Madan after being diagnosed with several heart problems to include 3 different diagnoses of heart failure. I wanted a second opinion and brought a LOT of paperwork. Impressively the nurse M Lopez took the time to go through the paperwork I brought and listened to All my concerns about muscle weakness and fatigue . After she discussed my concerns with Dr Madan, Dr Madan came in and listened again. (When you ask for God's healing!!!) ....he found that my heart was fine. He referred me to two doctors to address my other concerns. I can't thank Dr Madan, Ms Lopez and Ms Nguyen enough for the Excellent service I received. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr Madan and his staff. Thank You So Much and May God Bless You All!!!!
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1285897272
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Cardiovascular Disease
