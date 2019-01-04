Dr. Pankaj Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Malik, MD
Overview of Dr. Pankaj Malik, MD
Dr. Pankaj Malik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
Fairfax Health Center10580 ARROWHEAD DR, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 432-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My father, mother & uncle (all senior citizens) have had Dr.Malik for their PCP for more than 15yrs & absolutely adore him for both his professional skills & his friendly & caring bedside manner. They all feel that Dr Malik genuinely cares about them & those feelings are returned by them. I’m so grateful that my loved ones are in such comoassionate hands.
About Dr. Pankaj Malik, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1033109426
Education & Certifications
- Prince Georges Hospital and Med Center
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
