Dr. Pankaj Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pankaj Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Clayton45 Shotwell Rd, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 881-7770
Carolina Heart Center PA3406 SIX FORKS RD, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 881-7770
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Due to a high calcium score I was referred to Dr. Parikh in September 2020. Upon referral, he telephoned me immediately. Due to Covid-19 he wanted to limit my exposure. He scheduled a heart scan for the following Thursday. Caring? He contacted me again prior to the scan. Later I thought of a question, called his office, expecting staff to obtain answer and contact me. Instead I received a prompt response directly from Dr. Parikh. I told a friend he was either the most caring physician I had ever had, or he expected me to drop dead any minute. Fortunately, it was the former. In my opinion, Dr. Parikh not only heals hearts, he warms them.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1427008366
- Ssg Hosp
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- MS University
