Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, AdventHealth Lake Placid, Adventhealth Sebring and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thakkar Patel & Avalos MDS LC1009 Sebring Pkwy Ste 101, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 277-7194
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- AdventHealth Lake Placid
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
This was the best team of medical staff I have been around in a long time. I would love to have them around if I ever get sick again. The Doctor had been busy but still took the time to make me feel like I was the only patient there. The gentleman that took my initial information was terrific, he too made me feel like I was the first patient of the day. I loved visiting and if I need their service again I know I will be welcomed.”
About Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053374256
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop-University Hospital
- Winthrop University Hospital
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.