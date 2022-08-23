Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD
Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Pulmonary Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
- 1 3403 Andrews Hwy Ste 200, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 522-5000
-
2
Midland Memorial Hospital400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 522-5000
-
3
West Texas Psychiatry4214 Andrews Hwy Ste 108, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 522-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
We have been using PK OVER 20 years!!!!ALWAYS WILLING TO HELP US!
About Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1124009766
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Pulmonary Embolism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.