Overview of Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD

Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Pulmonary Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.