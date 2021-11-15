Overview

Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital and Scenic Mountain Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.