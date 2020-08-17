Overview of Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD

Dr. Pankaj Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Oak Tree Patient Care in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.