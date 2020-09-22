Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Auburn, ME. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thakker works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental791 TURNER ST, Auburn, ME 04210 Directions (844) 227-5258Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Aspen Dental11 Winners Cir, Topsham, ME 04086 Directions (844) 229-3975
-
3
Aspen Dental102 Western Ave, Augusta, ME 04330 Directions (844) 227-6744Monday6:30am - 11:00pmTuesday6:30am - 11:00pmWednesday6:30am - 11:00pmThursday6:30am - 11:00pmFriday6:30am - 11:00pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Maine Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thakker?
Amazing. He was available to help me when I was hurting so bad.
About Dr. Pankaj Thakker, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1740438464
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakker works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.