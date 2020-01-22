Dr. Pankaj Thapar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thapar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pankaj Thapar, MD
Overview
Dr. Pankaj Thapar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in New Castle, DE. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Locations
Anesthesia Services PA2 Reads Way Ste 201, New Castle, DE 19720 Directions (214) 222-4370
- 2 2505 Scripture St Ste 100, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (214) 222-4370
Pankaj Thapar MD PA475 Elm St Ste 201, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (214) 222-4370Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thapar was OUTSTANDING. He was very compassionate and understanding. He even returned my call over a three-day weekend. And once he heard my excruciating pain did not subside, he went out of his way to personally contact my orthopedic surgeon to ensure my surgery date was scheduled sooner than initially planned. I would highly recommend Dr. Thapar!
About Dr. Pankaj Thapar, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thapar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thapar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thapar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thapar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thapar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thapar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.