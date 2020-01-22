Overview

Dr. Pankaj Thapar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in New Castle, DE. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Thapar works at Anesthesia Services PA in New Castle, DE with other offices in Denton, TX and Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.