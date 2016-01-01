Overview of Dr. Pankajkumar Shah, MD

Dr. Pankajkumar Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission, TX. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Shah Eye Center P.a in Mission, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX, Laredo, TX and Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.