Dr. Pankhuri Gupta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Rheumatology at Salt Lake Regional82 S 1100 E Ste 403, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 505-5299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m not typically a review writer, but wow I really love Dr. Gupta. After going the rounds with more neglectful and uncaring doctors it was SUCH a relief to end up in her care. Very kind and personable. I feel heard and cared for every visit.
About Dr. Pankhuri Gupta, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1598107187
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Washington Hospital Center
- St George's Hospital Medical School
- University of Western Ontario
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
