Dr. Pantea Farhadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pantea Farhadi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Usc Psychiatry and Law
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8635 W 3rd St Ste 1065W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 276-6153
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Farhadi is genuinely kind and caring. An excellent doctor.
About Dr. Pantea Farhadi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Persian
- 1104077726
Education & Certifications
- Usc Psychiatry and Law
- Cedras Sinai Medical Center
