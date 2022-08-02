Overview of Dr. Pantea Mozayeni, MD

Dr. Pantea Mozayeni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Mozayeni works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.