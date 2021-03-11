Dr. Panteha Tamjidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamjidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Panteha Tamjidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Panteha Tamjidi, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science.
Dr. Tamjidi works at
Locations
Tamjidi & Farboudmanesch5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1045, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-4828
Tamjidi Skin Institute8100 Boone Blvd Ste 300, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (301) 652-4828Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Tamjidi by a friend of mine. I was impressed by the level of knowledge Dr. Tamjodi had about specific skin issues. My itchy skin and dark spots have tremendously improved after only 6 weeks of treatment. She is a wonderful and caring person and I would recommend her to all my friends and family members.
About Dr. Panteha Tamjidi, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Persian
- 1104835354
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamjidi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamjidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamjidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamjidi works at
Dr. Tamjidi has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamjidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamjidi speaks Persian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamjidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamjidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamjidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamjidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.