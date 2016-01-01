Overview of Dr. Pantila Bateman, MD

Dr. Pantila Bateman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bateman works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.