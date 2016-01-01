Dr. Paola Blanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paola Blanco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA.
Dr. Blanco works at
Eastern PA Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists1501 N Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 821-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
About Dr. Paola Blanco, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1194759852
Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco works at
Dr. Blanco has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blanco speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
