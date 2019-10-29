Dr. Paola Bonaccorsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonaccorsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paola Bonaccorsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Paola Bonaccorsi, MD is a Dermatologist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza.
Dr. Bonaccorsi works at
Locations
-
1
May River Dermatology, LLC10680 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 204, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (470) 282-5729
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonaccorsi?
I have no hesitation in recommending Dr. Bonaccorsi. She is very knowledgable and takes time to explain any problems she finds and what has to be done to resolve them. She is very pleasant to talk to. I first saw her for a whole-body checkup, where she found a superficial melanoma on my back. She called me herself, rather than having a member of her staff do it, to let me know the results of the biopsy and discuss what to do about it. She did a surgical procedure to remove it, and the procedure went extremely well. My wife, who is a doctor, said the incision looked good and was clean. The stitches came out today, and Dr. Bonaccorsi came in after the nurse removed them and checked my back and discussed another problem with me. I think she is terrific. Everyone on her staff is also friendly and easy to deal with, and I have had no problems scheduling appointments.
About Dr. Paola Bonaccorsi, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1447437322
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Affilated Hospital
- Universita Degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonaccorsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonaccorsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonaccorsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonaccorsi works at
Dr. Bonaccorsi has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonaccorsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonaccorsi speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonaccorsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonaccorsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonaccorsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonaccorsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.