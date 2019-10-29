See All Dermatologists in Johns Creek, GA
Dr. Paola Bonaccorsi, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paola Bonaccorsi, MD is a Dermatologist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza.

Dr. Bonaccorsi works at May River Dermatology, LLC in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    May River Dermatology, LLC
    10680 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 204, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 282-5729

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 29, 2019
    I have no hesitation in recommending Dr. Bonaccorsi. She is very knowledgable and takes time to explain any problems she finds and what has to be done to resolve them. She is very pleasant to talk to. I first saw her for a whole-body checkup, where she found a superficial melanoma on my back. She called me herself, rather than having a member of her staff do it, to let me know the results of the biopsy and discuss what to do about it. She did a surgical procedure to remove it, and the procedure went extremely well. My wife, who is a doctor, said the incision looked good and was clean. The stitches came out today, and Dr. Bonaccorsi came in after the nurse removed them and checked my back and discussed another problem with me. I think she is terrific. Everyone on her staff is also friendly and easy to deal with, and I have had no problems scheduling appointments.
    — Oct 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paola Bonaccorsi, MD
    About Dr. Paola Bonaccorsi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447437322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University Affilated Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paola Bonaccorsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonaccorsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonaccorsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonaccorsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonaccorsi works at May River Dermatology, LLC in Johns Creek, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bonaccorsi’s profile.

    Dr. Bonaccorsi has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonaccorsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonaccorsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonaccorsi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonaccorsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonaccorsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

