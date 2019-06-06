Dr. Paola Casanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paola Casanova, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 404, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-5767Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I had a stroke in 2011 and was referred to Dr. Casanova by my new Primary Care Doctor in November of 2018. She reviewed my Records and then charted a treatment plan, and put me back on medication that I should have been taking. In late December my AFib came back and I was admitted to the hospital where I spent 28 hours. Dr. Casanova responded to my wife's phone call from abroad, while she was on her way to the airport to return. She came to the hospital from the airport and oversaw a number of tests. She then changed my treatment plan to ensure the best for me and recommended the Catheter ablation procedure, which I underwent. She is so very thorough and meticulous in her medical treatment. Dr. Casanova went over and beyond what we expected, and is one of the most caring, compassionate, and personable health professional we have ever met. We thinks the world of her as she takes the time to explain everything and she has made us feel like a member of her family. I thank God for her.
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, Lima, Peru
- Weill Cornell Medical College at Lincoln Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Regional Hospital
