Dr. Paola Polanco, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paola Polanco, MD

Dr. Paola Polanco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Athens, GA. 

Dr. Polanco works at Athens Neighborhood Health Center in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Polanco's Office Locations

    Athens Neighborhood Health Center Inc.
    675 COLLEGE AVE, Athens, GA 30601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 546-5526
    Athens Neighborhood Pharmacy
    402 McKinley Dr, Athens, GA 30601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 543-1145

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 09, 2018
    Marina Cabanillas in Athens, GA — Aug 09, 2018
    About Dr. Paola Polanco, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1285040618
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paola Polanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polanco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polanco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Polanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polanco works at Athens Neighborhood Health Center in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Polanco’s profile.

    Dr. Polanco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polanco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

