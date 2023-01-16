Overview of Dr. Paola Rinaldi-Whitham, MD

Dr. Paola Rinaldi-Whitham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Rinaldi-Whitham works at EMMC Women's Health Care of Maine (OB/GYN) in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.