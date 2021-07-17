Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandroni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD
Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 512-1011
This lady really knows her stuff. She has doctorates in several different fields, and even is a professor in Neurology. I see some folks have said she was 'rude'. Not at all. She is direct, which I appreciated. She spent quite a lot of time with me, never felt rushed. She ordered lots of testing, so she is thorough. When those are completed, I look forward to seeing her again for the results and recommendations.
Neurology
26 years of experience
English
NPI: 1841279494
Mayo Clinic-Rochester|U Calif Pain Rsch Ctr
Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Mayo Clinic-Rochester
FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Sandroni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandroni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sandroni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sandroni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandroni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandroni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandroni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandroni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.