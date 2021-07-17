See All Neurologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD

Neurology
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Sandroni works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Neuro
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sandroni?

    Jul 17, 2021
    This lady really knows her stuff. She has doctorates in several different fields, and even is a professor in Neurology. I see some folks have said she was 'rude'. Not at all. She is direct, which I appreciated. She spent quite a lot of time with me, never felt rushed. She ordered lots of testing, so she is thorough. When those are completed, I look forward to seeing her again for the results and recommendations.
    Pat A Weiser — Jul 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sandroni to family and friends

    Dr. Sandroni's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sandroni

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD.

    About Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841279494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester|U Calif Pain Rsch Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paola Sandroni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandroni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandroni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandroni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandroni works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Sandroni’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandroni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandroni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandroni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandroni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.