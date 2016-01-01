Dr. Angelini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paolo Angelini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paolo Angelini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Di Milano, Fac Di Med E Chirurgia, Milano, Italy and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Angelini works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Heart Medical Group6624 Fannin St Ste 2780, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9401Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
UT Physicians-Center for Advanced Heart Failure, Houston, Texas6720 Bertner Ave # MC2-270, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-3994
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angelini?
About Dr. Paolo Angelini, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1114947645
Education & Certifications
- Univ Di Milano, Fac Di Med E Chirurgia, Milano, Italy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelini works at
Dr. Angelini has seen patients for Prinzmetal Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angelini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.