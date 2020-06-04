Overview

Dr. Paolo Carlo Colombo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Colombo works at CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.