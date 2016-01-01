Dr. Paolo Diliddo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diliddo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paolo Diliddo, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Diliddo's Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (313) 916-3275Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson Clinic131 Kercheval Ave Ste 95, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - East Jefferson24725 Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Paolo Diliddo, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1386657088
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diliddo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diliddo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diliddo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diliddo speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Diliddo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diliddo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diliddo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diliddo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.