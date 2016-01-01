See All Psychiatrists in Cary, NC
Dr. Paolo Mannelli, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Cary, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paolo Mannelli, MD

Dr. Paolo Mannelli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They graduated from Universita Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore.

Dr. Mannelli works at Duke Psychiatry in Cary in Cary, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mannelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duke psychiatry speciality Clinic
    2000 Regency Pkwy Ste 280, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 238-0008
  2. 2
    Duke Addictions Program
    2213 Elba St, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-0100
  3. 3
    Duke Child and Family Study Center
    2608 Erwin Rd Ste 300, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 681-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Paolo Mannelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730263641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universita Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paolo Mannelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mannelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mannelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

