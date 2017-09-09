Overview

Dr. Paolo Mascari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Mascari works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.