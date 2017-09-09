Dr. Paolo Mascari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mascari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paolo Mascari, MD
Overview
Dr. Paolo Mascari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Mascari works at
Locations
-
1
lahey clinic41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 977-6336
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mascari?
Bed side manner 10+. He is a doctor who takes the time the explain complicated matters to an elderly patient with care and compassion and in layman's terms. Very pleased with our visit.
About Dr. Paolo Mascari, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1770894743
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Program
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mascari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mascari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mascari works at
Dr. Mascari has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mascari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.