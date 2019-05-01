Dr. Paolo Peghini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peghini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paolo Peghini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paolo Peghini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Sch U Zurich and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Peghini works at
Locations
Eastern Shore Gastroenterology Assocs33663 Bayview Medical Dr Unit 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-9325
Beebe424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-3525
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr Peghini and I couldn’t have been more pleased with him or his staff. He had the patience to explain everything and made sure I understood completely. I was so comfortable with him that I even had a procedure done that I have put off for over 15 years.
About Dr. Paolo Peghini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- Med Sch U Zurich
