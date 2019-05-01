Overview

Dr. Paolo Peghini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Sch U Zurich and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Peghini works at Beebe Gastroenterology Assocs in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.