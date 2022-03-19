Dr. Butala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parag Butala, MD
Overview of Dr. Parag Butala, MD
Dr. Parag Butala, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Butala's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Gastonia959 COX RD, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely pleased with the care, compassion and listening of Dr Butala. Had mastectomy and reconstruction with Dr Butala and another surgeon. Could not be more happy with the results. I healed well with no complications due to superb care. Thank you Dr Butala. Very grateful! Would definitely recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Parag Butala, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1245498443
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butala has seen patients for Wound Repair and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Butala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.