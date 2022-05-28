Dr. Parag Doshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parag Doshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Parag Doshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Rush Oak Park Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.
Locations
Chicago Cardiology Institute Sc804 E Woodfield Rd Ste 300, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 605-9500
David R. Schatz M.D.S.C7035 North Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (708) 680-3800
Chicago Vascular Clinic Ltd.812 E Woodfield Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 605-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
D,r. Doshi enabled me to walk normally again after procedures on my legs which were swollen and painful to walk any distance due to PAD disease. He also corrected a severe blockage in the LAD of my heart and a blockage in my r leg. A doctor who sincerely cares about his patients Dr. Doshi takes the time and shows interest in his patients , reassuring them and engaging in conversation with a combination of sincerity and humor. I am very grateful to have met Dr. Doshi, and am glad to be under his care for my cardiology issues. I highly recommend Dr. Doshi to everyone in need of a cardiologist He and his entire staff will make you feel at ease and comfortable from office visits to medical procedures .
About Dr. Parag Doshi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1578544334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doshi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.