Dr. Parag Gokhale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University of California, San Diego
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- L D S Hospital
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Gokhale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gokhale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gokhale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gokhale has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gokhale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
