Overview of Dr. Parag Gokhale, MD

Dr. Parag Gokhale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Gokhale works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.