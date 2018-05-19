Dr. Parag Lodhavia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lodhavia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parag Lodhavia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parag Lodhavia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dover, DE. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Lodhavia works at
Locations
-
1
Central Delaware Endoscopy Uni644 S Queen St Ste 105, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 678-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Lodhavia for 3 years. I am in the health profession myself and find his professionalism beyond reproach. Rather than prescribing unnecessary exams and procedures, he treats based on his medical knowledge and experience. Prior to Dr. L., I was using someone just down the street who I couldn’t understand, kept me waiting forever in the waiting room, ran a conveyer belt type practice and was violating HIPPA laws. Glad to have found someone better.
About Dr. Parag Lodhavia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1326060443
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lodhavia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lodhavia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lodhavia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lodhavia works at
Dr. Lodhavia has seen patients for Indigestion, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lodhavia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lodhavia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lodhavia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lodhavia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lodhavia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.