Overview

Dr. Parag Lodhavia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dover, DE. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Lodhavia works at Central Delaware Endoscopy Uni in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.