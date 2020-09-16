Overview of Dr. Parag Mehta, MD

Dr. Parag Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL



Dr. Mehta works at Pain Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.