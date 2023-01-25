Dr. Parag Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parag Parekh, MD
Overview of Dr. Parag Parekh, MD
Dr. Parag Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clarion Hospital.
Dr. Parekh's Office Locations
Clearview Eye Consultants LLC428 Windmere Dr Ste 100, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 234-2015
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarion Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an incredibly satisfactory experience during my two cataract procedures with Dr. Parekh, his medical staff, nurses, and the administrative staff at the Geisinger Gray's Wood Clinic on January 10th and 24th, 2023. They were WONDERFUL! Everyone went out of his, or her, way to ensure all my needs were met before, during, and after each procedure. Every "step" of the cataract procedure was thoroughly explained, by each medical person who visited me prior to the actual operation being done, while I was "prepped" and waiting for "my turn" in the operating room. All my questions were quickly and politely answered. I could not have been better taken care of had I been an actual "family member" of Dr, Parekh, or anyone on his medical team! THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU DID AND PROVIDED FOR ME! It is greatly appreciated! I will always recommend your clinic and staff to anyone who asks me about the quality of your work and commitment to the well-being of your patients.
About Dr. Parag Parekh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Minnesota Eye Consultants
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Reading Hospital And Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.