Dr. Parag Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parag Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Nj Heart Institute PA20 Hospital Dr Ste 12B, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 240-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I started with another cardiologist in the same building which left for a better job. He sent me to Dr.Parag who with out him and my first doctor wouldn’t be here. They saved my life
About Dr. Parag Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1073597308
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Patel works at
