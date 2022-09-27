Overview of Dr. Parag Patel, MD

Dr. Parag Patel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at New Era in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Back Pain and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.