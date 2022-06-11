Dr. Parag Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parag Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Parag Patel, MD
Dr. Parag Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Medicor Cardiology, P.A.225 Jackson St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 466-1583
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Morristown Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Methododical doctor and doesn't rush into unnecessary procedures just for sake of it or to beef up billing. Did eco, imaging stress test, and CT scan before doing angiograpy so we have an excellent idea of heart's condition to make a thoughtful unrushed decision. Spent time to allow additional alternate opinions or outcomes to emerge. This is necessary for optimal outcome for the patient. As is necessary always, an educated and connected patient/family-circle is always necessary so that unnecessary open heart surgical procedures are not pushed by cardiac Surgeons eg instead of triple bypass procedure, a minimally invasive "small incision bypass" with a few stents in less critical sites may be possible with far less risky full bypasses (2% risk in full bypass procedures IS still NOT acceptable+costs much more IF equally effective alternate procedures can emerge by thoughtful doctor collaboration) . Work in progress but Dr. Patel, has top notch skills and demeanor. Recommend 100%!
About Dr. Parag Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital/Dept. of Medicin
- Yale New Haven Hospital/Dept. of Medicin
- Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.