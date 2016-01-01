Overview of Dr. Parag Phadke, MD

Dr. Parag Phadke, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.