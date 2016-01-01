Dr. Parag Phadke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phadke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parag Phadke, MD
Overview of Dr. Parag Phadke, MD
Dr. Parag Phadke, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phadke's Office Locations
2391 Court Dr Ste 120, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 866-8660
The Hand Center of the Carolinas - Belmont1212 Spruce St Ste 209, Belmont, NC 28012 Directions (980) 834-7500
Hospital Affiliations
Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Parag Phadke, MD
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
22 years of experience
English
1184797219
Education & Certifications
UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phadke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phadke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phadke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phadke has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phadke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Phadke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phadke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phadke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phadke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.