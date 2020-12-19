See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Paragi Shah, DO

Gynecology
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paragi Shah, DO

Dr. Paragi Shah, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at John C Lincoln Hsp-Deer Vly Rad in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
    19829 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 879-6100
  2. 2
    Fifth Ave. Gynecologists Ltd.
    3033 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 588-0316
  3. 3
    HonorHealth Medical Group Gynecology
    19646 N 27th Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 780-0100

Hospital Affiliations
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Dec 19, 2020
    Dr Shah is a blessing! She took time to explain the procedure both to my worried wife and myself, my wife is very leery of trusting people and Dr Shah made that an easy transition. When the procedure was performed she did an amazing surgical job! Took the time to come out and discuss it with me and updating me thereafter. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend her to anyone with an open heart. God bless her. Thank you!
    A Jaber. — Dec 19, 2020
    About Dr. Paragi Shah, DO

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215927892
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paragi Shah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at John C Lincoln Hsp-Deer Vly Rad in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

