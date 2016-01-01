Dr. Parakkal Deepak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deepak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parakkal Deepak, MD
Overview
Dr. Parakkal Deepak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Jawaharlal Inst PG Med, Pondicherry and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Deepak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wu Dept General Surgery4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2066
-
2
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2075
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deepak?
About Dr. Parakkal Deepak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1972811974
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Jawaharlal Inst PG Med, Pondicherry
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deepak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deepak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deepak works at
Dr. Deepak has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deepak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deepak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deepak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deepak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deepak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.