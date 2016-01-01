Overview of Dr. Parambir Dulai, MD

Dr. Parambir Dulai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dulai works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Intestinal Obstruction and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.