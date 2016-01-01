Dr. Parambir Dulai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parambir Dulai, MD
Overview of Dr. Parambir Dulai, MD
Dr. Parambir Dulai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dulai's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Parambir Dulai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811214364
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
