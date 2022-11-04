Dr. Venugopal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parameswaran Venugopal, MD
Overview of Dr. Parameswaran Venugopal, MD
Dr. Parameswaran Venugopal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush-Presby St Lukes Med Ctr
Dr. Venugopal works at
Dr. Venugopal's Office Locations
Consultants In Hematology1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful and patient man.
About Dr. Parameswaran Venugopal, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
- 1093774465
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby St Lukes Med Ctr
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venugopal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venugopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venugopal has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venugopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venugopal speaks Hindi and Malayalam.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Venugopal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venugopal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venugopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venugopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.